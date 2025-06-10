Left Menu

Nuclear Tensions: The IAEA and Iran's Diplomatic Dilemma

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) remains at the center of global attention as Western nations plan to censure Iran for noncompliance. This could lead to a 'snapback' of UN sanctions, reviving tensions in the Middle East. The IAEA's inspections and monitoring are crucial in negotiations over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) involvement in Iran's nuclear programme remains pivotal, as potential agreements between Tehran and the United States would require the trusted oversight of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog. This week, Western powers aim to censure Iran at the IAEA's Board of Governors for noncompliance with nuclear inspections. Such actions could escalate the issue to the UN Security Council.

If no agreement is reached with Washington, Iran risks facing a 'snapback' of all UN sanctions previously lifted under its 2015 nuclear deal, should a Western nation declare Iran's noncompliance. This situation sets the stage for renewed conflict in the Middle East, already volatile due to Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The IAEA, founded in 1957 following a proposal by US President Dwight D Eisenhower, monitors global nuclear stockpiles, ensuring their peaceful use. Recent years have seen Iran reduce IAEA cooperation, limiting inspections and camera access, as tensions simmer over its nuclear capabilities. The outcome of negotiations remains uncertain, with significant implications for regional stability.

