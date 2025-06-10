Left Menu

Tripura Urges Urgent Border Fencing Repairs amid Security Concerns

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha called for the Centre's attention to repair the damaged border fencing along the state's international border with Bangladesh. Only 80% of the border is fenced, while remaining patches require urgent attention. The Chief Minister also discussed enhanced security measures to prevent infiltration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:46 IST
Tripura Urges Urgent Border Fencing Repairs amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has requested the Indian government to prioritize repairing the state's international border fencing with Bangladesh. The northeastern state, sharing an 856 km long border, has only secured 80% so far, with repairs needed due to natural damage and interference.

During the NEC plenary session in December 2024, Saha emphasized the urgency of addressing the damaged fencing and constructing new barriers in unfenced sections. He highlighted the issue to central authorities and plans to reiterate its importance to officials in Delhi.

Saha has engaged with the Border Security Force and other agencies to bolster vigilance against cross-border infiltration, albeit praising current efforts given the moderate illegal immigration rates. Meanwhile, he celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements alongside BJP dignitaries.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025