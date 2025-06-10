Tripura Urges Urgent Border Fencing Repairs amid Security Concerns

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has requested the Indian government to prioritize repairing the state's international border fencing with Bangladesh. The northeastern state, sharing an 856 km long border, has only secured 80% so far, with repairs needed due to natural damage and interference.

During the NEC plenary session in December 2024, Saha emphasized the urgency of addressing the damaged fencing and constructing new barriers in unfenced sections. He highlighted the issue to central authorities and plans to reiterate its importance to officials in Delhi.

Saha has engaged with the Border Security Force and other agencies to bolster vigilance against cross-border infiltration, albeit praising current efforts given the moderate illegal immigration rates. Meanwhile, he celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements alongside BJP dignitaries.