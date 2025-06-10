Left Menu

Mass Administrative Shake-Up in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a major reshuffle involving the transfer of 134 officials. This decision was made to improve administrative efficiency. Affected positions include special secretaries, secretaries, commissioners, directors general, managing directors, and directors. This reshuffle was ordered by the general administration department.

Mass Administrative Shake-Up in Jammu and Kashmir
  Country:
  • India

A significant reorganization within the Jammu and Kashmir government was mandated on Tuesday as 134 officials were transferred or reassigned.

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers were shifted by order of the commissioner secretary general administration department, as directed by the regional government.

These moves are intended to enhance the administration's effectiveness, impacting officials from various high-ranking positions, including special secretaries and managing directors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

