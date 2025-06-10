Mass Administrative Shake-Up in Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a major reshuffle involving the transfer of 134 officials. This decision was made to improve administrative efficiency. Affected positions include special secretaries, secretaries, commissioners, directors general, managing directors, and directors. This reshuffle was ordered by the general administration department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant reorganization within the Jammu and Kashmir government was mandated on Tuesday as 134 officials were transferred or reassigned.
The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers were shifted by order of the commissioner secretary general administration department, as directed by the regional government.
These moves are intended to enhance the administration's effectiveness, impacting officials from various high-ranking positions, including special secretaries and managing directors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- administration
- transfer
- reshuffle
- JKAS
- government
- effectiveness
- order
- officials
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's Rice Revolution: Government Slashes Prices Amid Skyrocketing Costs
Delhi BJP Government Promises No Slum Demolitions: CM Gupta Assures Improved Facilities
Government Launches AI Training to Boost Productivity in Public Sector
Budget for health sector is Rs 1.35 lakh crore under PM Modi; it was Rs 37,000 crore under Manmohan Singh government: Amit Shah.
11 Years On: Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Legacy