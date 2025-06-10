Drug Bust in Jammu: 350 Grams of Opium Seized

Two individuals found with 350 grams of opium were taken into custody in Jammu, as authorities intensify their crackdown on illegal drug trade.

Identified as Sudhir Singh and Surya Partap Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, they were apprehended in the Talab Tillo area.

Booked under the NDPS Act, an inquiry is ongoing into the origins and distribution network behind the seized substance.

(With inputs from agencies.)