Drug Bust in Jammu: 350 Grams of Opium Seized
Two individuals, Sudhir Singh and Surya Partap Singh, were apprehended with 350 grams of opium in Jammu's Talab Tillo area. They have been charged under the NDPS Act. Authorities are currently probing the drug's origin and the network involved in this illegal trade.
Two individuals found with 350 grams of opium were taken into custody in Jammu, as authorities intensify their crackdown on illegal drug trade.
Identified as Sudhir Singh and Surya Partap Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, they were apprehended in the Talab Tillo area.
Booked under the NDPS Act, an inquiry is ongoing into the origins and distribution network behind the seized substance.
