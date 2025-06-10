Left Menu

Drug Bust in Jammu: 350 Grams of Opium Seized

Two individuals, Sudhir Singh and Surya Partap Singh, were apprehended with 350 grams of opium in Jammu's Talab Tillo area. They have been charged under the NDPS Act. Authorities are currently probing the drug's origin and the network involved in this illegal trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:48 IST
Drug Bust in Jammu: 350 Grams of Opium Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals found with 350 grams of opium were taken into custody in Jammu, as authorities intensify their crackdown on illegal drug trade.

Identified as Sudhir Singh and Surya Partap Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, they were apprehended in the Talab Tillo area.

Booked under the NDPS Act, an inquiry is ongoing into the origins and distribution network behind the seized substance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025