Korean Community in LA Condemns Trump Jr.'s 'Rooftop Koreans' Remark
The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles has criticized Donald Trump Jr. for his social media comments regarding the Korean community's response during the 1992 LA riots. The organization condemned the exploitation of their past trauma and called for sensitivity towards current tensions.
The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles has strongly criticized Donald Trump Jr. for his 'reckless' social media comments. They urged him not to exploit the community's historical trauma linked to the 1992 LA riots. His comments, they argue, disregard the complexity of current tensions.
The controversial post by Trump Jr. featured a historic photo of a Korean American armed on a rooftop, evoking the 'Rooftop Koreans' folklore from the riots. The federation highlighted the negative impact recent immigrant crackdowns have had on their businesses and livelihoods.
Photojournalist Kang Hyung-won, who originally took the cited rooftop image, voiced his disapproval, stating that the photo was used out of context. The ongoing unrest and administration's actions continue to challenge the community's stability.
