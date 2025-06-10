Left Menu

Korean Community in LA Condemns Trump Jr.'s 'Rooftop Koreans' Remark

The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles has criticized Donald Trump Jr. for his social media comments regarding the Korean community's response during the 1992 LA riots. The organization condemned the exploitation of their past trauma and called for sensitivity towards current tensions.

Updated: 10-06-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:51 IST
The controversial post by Trump Jr. featured a historic photo of a Korean American armed on a rooftop, evoking the 'Rooftop Koreans' folklore from the riots. The federation highlighted the negative impact recent immigrant crackdowns have had on their businesses and livelihoods.

Photojournalist Kang Hyung-won, who originally took the cited rooftop image, voiced his disapproval, stating that the photo was used out of context. The ongoing unrest and administration's actions continue to challenge the community's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

