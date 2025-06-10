Tragedy Strikes at Graz School: Shooter Among the Dead

A tragic shooting unfolded at a high school in Graz, Austria, claiming multiple lives, including that of the shooter, officials reported.

Police responded quickly to calls of gunfire, deploying special forces to the BORG Dreierschutzengasse school, and evacuating students to safety.

The incident, which left several injured, has left the city of Graz, Austria's second-largest city, in shock as authorities work to provide answers and secure the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)