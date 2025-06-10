Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Mother Accused of Killing Daughter in Azamgarh

In a tragic incident in Azamgarh, Saroj Yadav is accused of strangling her daughter and injuring her son. After a confrontation with her husband, Saroj allegedly attempted suicide before the tragedy unfolded. The local police have detained Saroj and are continuing their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heart-wrenching incident in a village in Azamgarh, Saroj Yadav, a local resident, is accused of murdering her six-year-old daughter and seriously injuring her three-year-old son.

The accused was taken into custody following the events of Monday night, authority sources confirmed.

Saroj's son remains in critical condition at a private hospital, and the local police are conducting an investigation. An FIR has been lodged based on the account of Jiyalal Yadav, the woman's father-in-law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

