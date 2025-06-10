Murder Mystery: Indore Businessman's Death Sparks Controversy
Chunni Devi, mother of Raj Kushwaha who was arrested for allegedly plotting Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, claims her son's innocence. The incident, orchestrated during Raja's honeymoon with Sonam, involved hired hitmen. While police maintain Sonam's involvement, her family demands a CBI investigation into the case.
- Country:
- India
Controversy surrounds the case of Raj Kushwaha, arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon with wife Sonam in Meghalaya. Chunni Devi, Raj's mother, maintains her son's innocence, asserting he was framed.
Police allegations suggest Sonam orchestrated her husband's murder using hired hitmen, leading to Kushwaha's arrest alongside three accomplices. Sonam's surrender in Uttar Pradesh followed the assailants' arrest.
While Meghalaya Police believes Sonam plotted the murder, her father demands a CBI investigation, claiming abduction and false accusations against his daughter. The case continues to unfold with multiple demands for a central investigation.
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- mystery
- Indore
- honeymoon
- police
- investigation
- Meghalaya
- SIT
- CBI
- controversy
ALSO READ
Police say 11 people hurt in shooting in South Carolina beach town, reports AP.
Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Illegally Transported Timber Worth Rs 3.10 Crore
Moradabad's Artistic Boost for Police Recruits: Valour and Vision
Mussoorie Police Encounter: Constable Killed, Manhunt Ensues
Patna Police Personnel Suspended After Failing to Stop Vehicle