Murder Mystery: Indore Businessman's Death Sparks Controversy

Controversy surrounds the case of Raj Kushwaha, arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon with wife Sonam in Meghalaya. Chunni Devi, Raj's mother, maintains her son's innocence, asserting he was framed.

Police allegations suggest Sonam orchestrated her husband's murder using hired hitmen, leading to Kushwaha's arrest alongside three accomplices. Sonam's surrender in Uttar Pradesh followed the assailants' arrest.

While Meghalaya Police believes Sonam plotted the murder, her father demands a CBI investigation, claiming abduction and false accusations against his daughter. The case continues to unfold with multiple demands for a central investigation.