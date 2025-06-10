Left Menu

Murder Mystery: Indore Businessman's Death Sparks Controversy

Chunni Devi, mother of Raj Kushwaha who was arrested for allegedly plotting Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, claims her son's innocence. The incident, orchestrated during Raja's honeymoon with Sonam, involved hired hitmen. While police maintain Sonam's involvement, her family demands a CBI investigation into the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:51 IST
Controversy surrounds the case of Raj Kushwaha, arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon with wife Sonam in Meghalaya. Chunni Devi, Raj's mother, maintains her son's innocence, asserting he was framed.

Police allegations suggest Sonam orchestrated her husband's murder using hired hitmen, leading to Kushwaha's arrest alongside three accomplices. Sonam's surrender in Uttar Pradesh followed the assailants' arrest.

While Meghalaya Police believes Sonam plotted the murder, her father demands a CBI investigation, claiming abduction and false accusations against his daughter. The case continues to unfold with multiple demands for a central investigation.

