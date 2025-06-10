Andhra CM Naidu's Call for Swift Justice Against Crimes on Women
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged officials to act firmly against crimes targeting women after recent incidents in Rayalaseema districts. Emphasizing swift justice, Naidu directed complete and quick investigations, ensuring strong evidence collection to deliver stringent punishment to offenders and deter future crimes.
- Country:
- India
In response to the recent crimes against women in the Rayalaseema districts, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has called for unyielding action against the perpetrators.
The CM's call for stringent measures follows two particularly distressing incidents: the murder of a student in Anantapur and the alleged gang rape of a minor in Ramagiri Mandal. He has directed the police to expedite investigations and ensure that the trials are concluded expeditiously.
By reiterating the need for robust evidence collection, Naidu emphasizes a legal approach that does not delay justice. The proactive measures aim to send a clear message deterring potential criminals and reaffirming public trust in the state's commitment to women's safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amritsar Police Crack Down on Kishan Gang: Four Arrested in Murder Case
Tragedy in Appappara: Mother Murdered, Daughter Injured in Brutal Attack
Arrests Made in Akali Councillor Murder: Punjab Police Strike Against Crime Network
South Korean Adoption Scandal: A Mother's Fight for Justice
Empowering Change: Yogi Adityanath's Commitment to Justice and Support