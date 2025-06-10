Andhra CM Naidu's Call for Swift Justice Against Crimes on Women

In response to the recent crimes against women in the Rayalaseema districts, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has called for unyielding action against the perpetrators.

The CM's call for stringent measures follows two particularly distressing incidents: the murder of a student in Anantapur and the alleged gang rape of a minor in Ramagiri Mandal. He has directed the police to expedite investigations and ensure that the trials are concluded expeditiously.

By reiterating the need for robust evidence collection, Naidu emphasizes a legal approach that does not delay justice. The proactive measures aim to send a clear message deterring potential criminals and reaffirming public trust in the state's commitment to women's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)