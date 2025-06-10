Tragedy in Graz: School Shooting Claims Eight Lives

A devastating shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, left eight people dead, the city's mayor announced on Tuesday. The fatalities included seven students and one adult, with the alleged shooter also deceased. The tragic news has been widely reported by the Austria Press Agency.

The assailant is believed to have acted alone. Responding swiftly, special forces arrived at the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school, located roughly a kilometer from Graz's historic center, following a distress call at 10 am. The school was evacuated by 11.30 am, as confirmed by police on social media, and the situation has since been declared secure.

The incident has deeply shaken Austria, with Chancellor Christian Stocker describing it as a national tragedy. President Alexander Van der Bellen and other political figures have expressed profound grief at the loss of young lives and a dedicated teacher. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lamented the violence at a place meant for youth and learning.

