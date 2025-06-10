UK and Allies Impose Sanctions on Israeli Ministers Amid Gaza Tensions

Britain, in collaboration with international allies, is set to impose sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, due to their controversial roles in the Gaza conflict. This announcement was reported by the Times on Tuesday.

Following suit with Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the UK plans to freeze assets and enforce travel bans on Israel's national security minister Ben-Gvir and finance minister Smotrich. The British foreign office has yet to comment on the report.

This action is part of an escalating international pressure campaign on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The UK, like other European nations, aims to end the blockade on aid into Gaza. Efforts have included suspending free trade talks with Israel and implementing further sanctions against West Bank settlers over contentious policies.

