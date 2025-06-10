Left Menu

Trapped in Aid: The Gaza Struggle for Survival

University professor Nizam Salama recounts his harrowing experience attempting to secure aid in Gaza, where chaotic scenes and violence have led to numerous deaths. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-based organization, manages the controversial aid process, which has sparked criticism for its violation of humanitarian principles and alleged dangers.

Updated: 10-06-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:31 IST

University professor Nizam Salama faced a terrifying ordeal while trying to obtain aid in southern Gaza. He encountered gunfire twice, navigated through chaotic crowds, and ultimately left empty-handed. Salama's journey reflects the perils surrounding aid distribution managed by the U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Violence ensued at the aid site in Rafah, with 27 Palestinians reportedly killed by Israeli forces. Despite claims of maintaining safety, GHF faces criticism for its methods, likened to a dystopian scenario where only the strongest secure aid. The struggle highlights conflicts between amidst international aid laws and the current precarious environment.

Efforts to manage aid distribution have been fraught with challenges, including accusations of mismanagement by the UN and Israeli military actions in the area. GHF continues to coordinate with Israeli forces amid an environment of scarcity and desperation. Meanwhile, the alleged use of non-lethal methods by GHF guards adds to the tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

