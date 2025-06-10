Tensions Arise Over CID Custody in Bengaluru Stampede Case
The CID sought custody of four individuals linked with the Bengaluru stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium, resulting in 11 fatalities. Despite objections from defense attorneys and ongoing proceedings in the Karnataka High Court, the magistrate deferred the decision, leaving the accused in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday pursued custody for four accused involved in the fatal Bengaluru stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed 11 lives. Amidst legal proceedings in the Karnataka High Court, the CID opted to await the court's verdict before proceeding further.
During the court session, the defense team, led by Senior Advocate Sandesh Chouta, challenged the urgency of the CID's request, citing an ongoing petition in the high court about the legality of the arrests. This led to a discussion on the necessity and timing of granting custody for interrogation.
After deliberations, the magistrate chose to defer the custody decision, aligning with the CID's revised position post-consultation with the Advocate General. Consequently, the accused were returned to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, pending the outcome of high court proceedings.
