Karnataka BJP Demands CM's Resignation Amid MUDA Scam Allegations

Karnataka BJP has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the Enforcement Directorate's attachment of properties worth Rs 100 crore linked to an alleged scam in the allotment of MUDA sites. The BJP claims it exposes a history of corruption under Siddaramaiah's leadership, urging his resignation for accountability.

Updated: 10-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:32 IST
Karnataka BJP Demands CM's Resignation Amid MUDA Scam Allegations
Karnataka's BJP has called for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down after the Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth Rs 100 crore linked to a MUDA site allocation scam allegedly involving him. The BJP argues this highlights ongoing corruption and lack of accountability under Siddaramaiah's administration.

The Enforcement Directorate revealed these properties, believed to be in the names of proxies for influential individuals, have been seized as part of its broader investigation into a scam amounting to Rs 400 crore. This inquiry, initiated by an FIR from the Mysuru Lokayukta Police, unveils alleged malpractices in MUDA site allocations.

BJP President B Y Vijayendra asserts that this case is merely one of many scams under Siddaramaiah, underscoring the need for his resignation. The party claims attempts were made to shield the Chief Minister from scrutiny, weakening governance in Karnataka. The ED's findings strengthen BJP's call for justice and accountability.

