Western Nations Sanction Israeli Ministers in Landmark Move Against Settler Violence

Five Western countries imposed sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers for inciting violence against Palestinians. This move challenges Israel's settlement policies, which have been contentious since the recent conflict escalation. Assets of the ministers may be frozen under these sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant geopolitical development, Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway announced sanctions against two high-profile Israeli government ministers on Tuesday. The ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, are accused of fostering extremist violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The decision represents a challenge to Israel's longstanding settlement policies, exacerbated by the recent surge in violence following an attack by Hamas. Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, prominent figures in Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition, endorse the continuation of conflict and increased Jewish settlement expansion in Gaza.

International criticism against Israel's settlement strategy has been mounting, with these sanctions signaling a potential shift in diplomatic approaches towards Israeli policies. Many view the sanctions as an overdue response to settler violence amid broader peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

