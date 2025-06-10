Left Menu

Major Drug Bust at Airport: Smuggler Nabbed

The Airport Police Station, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, apprehended Syed Mohammad Siraj Rabbani with drugs valued at over Rs 1 crore. Recovered from his possession were 700 grams of smack, leading to charges under the NDPS Act. Rabbani confessed to drug trafficking for financial gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A collaborative operation between the Airport Police Station and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) resulted in the arrest of a man and the seizure of drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore, authorities announced on Tuesday.

During a press conference, DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti explained that acting on intelligence from a confidential informant, law enforcement officials successfully detained Syed Mohammad Siraj Rabbani, a native of Barabanki, on Monday.

The search revealed the presence of 700 grams of smack in Rabbani's possession, leading to his arraignment under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Airport Police Station. Rabbani confessed during questioning that he transported the drugs from Barabanki to distribute them in Prayagraj, seeking to support his addiction and secure income through illicit drug sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

