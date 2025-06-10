Major Drug Bust at Airport: Smuggler Nabbed

A collaborative operation between the Airport Police Station and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) resulted in the arrest of a man and the seizure of drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore, authorities announced on Tuesday.

During a press conference, DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti explained that acting on intelligence from a confidential informant, law enforcement officials successfully detained Syed Mohammad Siraj Rabbani, a native of Barabanki, on Monday.

The search revealed the presence of 700 grams of smack in Rabbani's possession, leading to his arraignment under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Airport Police Station. Rabbani confessed during questioning that he transported the drugs from Barabanki to distribute them in Prayagraj, seeking to support his addiction and secure income through illicit drug sales.

