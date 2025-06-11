Tragedy Strikes Graz: Austria's Dark Day in School Shooting History
A 21-year-old gunman killed 10 people in a high school in Graz, Austria, a country not accustomed to such violence. The shooter, a former student, died by suicide at the scene. The motive remains unknown, but reports suggest bullying may have been a factor. National mourning was declared.
Austria is in mourning after a devastating shooting at a high school in Graz left 10 people dead on Tuesday. The shooter, 21 and a former student of the school, took his own life during the attack. This unprecedented tragedy has shaken the nation.
Police have not disclosed a motive, but local media speculates bullying may have played a role. A farewell letter was reportedly discovered at the suspect's residence. In response, the Austrian government declared three days of national mourning and canceled all political events.
Residents have shown an outpouring of sympathy, leaving flowers and candles at the school while blood donation queues stretch long. President Alexander Van der Bellen expressed the country's collective grief, noting that such horror is beyond words.
