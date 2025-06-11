Mexico's Cartel Crisis: Colombian Soldiers Recruited by Drug Lords

Mexico is witnessing a new wave of cartel violence as powerful drug cartels in the country turn to recruiting former Colombian soldiers.

Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch revealed this alarming trend during an update on recent efforts to bolster border security. This comes following the arrest of 12 Colombian nationals in Michoacan, linked to a deadly assault on Mexican troops.

For years, organized crime connections have existed between Colombian traffickers and Mexican cartels, with longstanding drug routes across the Americas. Recent actions have seen Mexican authorities reject dozens of Colombians attempting to enter the country, suspected of being lured by crime syndicates. Mexican and Colombian authorities are engaged in discussions aimed at resolving this growing issue.