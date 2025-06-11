Alabama Man Executed: A Rare Death by Nitrogen Gas
Gregory Hunt, convicted of murdering Karen Lane in 1988, was executed by nitrogen gas in Alabama. This marks the sixth use of the method nationwide. Hunt claimed to have found redemption in prison and acted as his own lawyer in a failed Supreme Court appeal.
- Country:
- United States
An Alabama man, Gregory Hunt, was executed on Tuesday through nitrogen gas, marking the nation's sixth such execution. Hunt was convicted of the 1988 murder of Karen Lane.
The execution was carried out at a South Alabama prison, where Hunt was pronounced dead at 6:26 pm. Initially sentenced to death by a predominantly unanimous jury in 1990, Hunt faced charges of capital murder following Lane's brutal killing.
Hunt, who had dated Lane briefly before the crime, broke into her apartment, reportedly driven by jealousy, and inflicted 60 injuries on her. Despite seeking legal appeal for his fate, Hunt's efforts were unsuccessful. The method of execution is notable as Alabama spearheaded the use of nitrogen gas last year.
ALSO READ
Tragic Murder Unfolds in Amgaon Village
Grandmother Sentenced to Life for Newborn's Tragic Murder
Life Sentence for 2015 Murder Ensures Justice Prevails
Gangland Acquittal: Revisiting the Notorious 1999 Mumbai Murder Case
Police say the driver in the Liverpool car ramming is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, reports AP.