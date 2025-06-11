Left Menu

Alabama Man Executed: A Rare Death by Nitrogen Gas

Gregory Hunt, convicted of murdering Karen Lane in 1988, was executed by nitrogen gas in Alabama. This marks the sixth use of the method nationwide. Hunt claimed to have found redemption in prison and acted as his own lawyer in a failed Supreme Court appeal.

Updated: 11-06-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 05:14 IST
An Alabama man, Gregory Hunt, was executed on Tuesday through nitrogen gas, marking the nation's sixth such execution. Hunt was convicted of the 1988 murder of Karen Lane.

The execution was carried out at a South Alabama prison, where Hunt was pronounced dead at 6:26 pm. Initially sentenced to death by a predominantly unanimous jury in 1990, Hunt faced charges of capital murder following Lane's brutal killing.

Hunt, who had dated Lane briefly before the crime, broke into her apartment, reportedly driven by jealousy, and inflicted 60 injuries on her. Despite seeking legal appeal for his fate, Hunt's efforts were unsuccessful. The method of execution is notable as Alabama spearheaded the use of nitrogen gas last year.

