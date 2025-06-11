Maharashtra's Thane District Witnesses Gruesome Discovery in Jungle Area
Animal remains, reportedly of cattle, were discovered in a jungle in Maharashtra's Thane district. An FIR has been filed against six individuals. The police have secured the site for investigation. Remains have been sent for forensic analysis to determine if they belong to cattle, and a probe is ongoing.
Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have uncovered animal remains, allegedly of cattle, in a jungle area, sparking serious legal action. A passerby discovered the carcasses in Kanhere village and immediately informed an activist from a right-wing organization, who then filed a police complaint.
The Kulgaon police quickly responded by securing the site and sending the remains for forensic examination. This incident has resulted in an FIR against six identified individuals under various legal provisions, including sections related to animal cruelty and environmental protection.
The police continue to investigate this disturbing find to determine the exact nature of the carcasses and the involvement of the accused individuals. This case highlights ongoing concerns about animal cruelty and illegal disposal practices in the region.
