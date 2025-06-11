Left Menu

Pacific Showdown: China's Aircraft Carriers Signal Expansionist Intent

Two Chinese aircraft carriers conducted simultaneous operations in the Pacific for the first time, signaling China's expansionist intentions, according to Taiwan and Japan's defense ministers. China's navy described the maneuvers as routine training exercises. Taiwan closely monitors such movements, enhancing its military capabilities in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:52 IST
In a significant military maneuver, two Chinese aircraft carriers were spotted conducting simultaneous operations in the Pacific, a strategic move interpreted by Taiwan and Japan as a clear sign of expansionist intent.

Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo stated that the crossing from the first to the second island chain was a strategic message, indicating China's growing reach beyond its borders. Japan's defense ministry confirmed the carriers, Shandong and Liaoning, were operating separately near Japanese territory.

In response to these developments, Taiwan is bolstering its defense capabilities. The Taiwan Air Force is expecting new deliveries of F-16V fighter jets from the United States to counter China's military advancements, including their J-20 stealth fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

