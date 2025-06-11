Pacific Showdown: China's Aircraft Carriers Signal Expansionist Intent

In a significant military maneuver, two Chinese aircraft carriers were spotted conducting simultaneous operations in the Pacific, a strategic move interpreted by Taiwan and Japan as a clear sign of expansionist intent.

Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo stated that the crossing from the first to the second island chain was a strategic message, indicating China's growing reach beyond its borders. Japan's defense ministry confirmed the carriers, Shandong and Liaoning, were operating separately near Japanese territory.

In response to these developments, Taiwan is bolstering its defense capabilities. The Taiwan Air Force is expecting new deliveries of F-16V fighter jets from the United States to counter China's military advancements, including their J-20 stealth fighters.

