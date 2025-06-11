The Debate on Less Lethal Weapons in Modern Policing
The use of 'less lethal' weapons by police in Los Angeles has sparked protests and debate on their effectiveness. Although designed to minimize fatalities, incidents involving rubber bullets and tasers have raised concerns about their potential harm. Tensions between citizens and authorities may increase due to these measures.
Protests erupted in Los Angeles following the arrest of several individuals by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement on alleged immigration violations. In response, authorities deployed police and military personnel across the city.
The use of 'less lethal' weapons, meant to control crowds with minimal harm, has come under scrutiny. These include pepper spray, tasers, and rubber bullets, but recent incidents involving reporters and civilians have highlighted potential dangers.
The effectiveness and ethical implications of using these weapons are debated. While intended to prevent fatalities, incidents in Australia and Los Angeles show they may exacerbate tensions and harm public trust in law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
