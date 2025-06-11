Controversial Demolition Drive Sparks Political Tension in Delhi

The demolition of slums in Delhi's Bhoomiheen camp has raised political tensions. Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi confronted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after the demolition of over 300 slums began, contradicting Gupta's earlier assurance that no homes would be razed.

The demolition drive, conducted by the Delhi Development Authority in Govindpuri, started early Wednesday, affecting a settlement primarily inhabited by migrant workers. This is the third occurrence of such a drive in the area this year.

Amid heavy police presence, the operation has drawn criticism from AAP, escalating political strife. Meanwhile, Gupta defended the action, citing court orders and ensuring displaced residents are provided accommodation.

