Odisha Crime Branch's Major Drug Bust on Bhubaneswar Outskirts

The Odisha crime branch seized 319 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 31 lakh in Bhubaneswar, arresting a drug peddler. A tip-off led the special task force to raid near river Kuakhai. The accused, previously involved in other cases, faces charges at Khurda district court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:20 IST
Odisha Crime Branch's Major Drug Bust on Bhubaneswar Outskirts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha crime branch has executed a significant drug bust, seizing 319 grams of brown sugar with an estimated value of Rs 31 lakh. The operation led to the arrest of a suspect linked to the narcotics trade.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the special task force diligently raided a location on the banks of river Kuakhai near Bhubaneswar's outskirts on Tuesday, where they discovered the contraband.

The arrested individual, a local resident of Bhubaneswar, is now facing legal action and has been presented before the district judge of Khurda. Previously, the suspect was implicated in two other related incidents at Badagada and Balianta police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

