Odisha Crime Branch's Major Drug Bust on Bhubaneswar Outskirts

The Odisha crime branch has executed a significant drug bust, seizing 319 grams of brown sugar with an estimated value of Rs 31 lakh. The operation led to the arrest of a suspect linked to the narcotics trade.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the special task force diligently raided a location on the banks of river Kuakhai near Bhubaneswar's outskirts on Tuesday, where they discovered the contraband.

The arrested individual, a local resident of Bhubaneswar, is now facing legal action and has been presented before the district judge of Khurda. Previously, the suspect was implicated in two other related incidents at Badagada and Balianta police stations.

