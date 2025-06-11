Mandatory Drone Registration Enforced in Una District
The use of drones in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, now requires mandatory registration. District Magistrate Jatin Lal has implemented these orders to address security and public interest concerns. Drones must be registered with relevant details within seven days. Non-compliance will result in disciplinary action.
Una | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:50 IST
Drone operators in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, must adhere to new regulations that mandate registration of their devices, according to local officials.
District Magistrate Jatin Lal announced the directive, highlighting its importance for ensuring security and serving the public interest in the region.
Operators are required to submit details, including model, serial number, usage purpose, and more, within a week at the nearest police station, failing which they may face penalties.
