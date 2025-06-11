Syria's Swimwear Shift: Burkinis and Cover-ups Mandated by Islamist Government

In a significant shift in policy, Syria's Islamist-led government has mandated that women wear burkinis or other modest swimwear at public beaches and pools. The new decree, issued by the tourism ministry, allows Western-style swimwear at private clubs and luxury hotels. This marks the first time these guidelines have been set since Bashar al-Assad was toppled.

Under Assad's secular Arab nationalist regime, no such restrictions existed, although modest dressing at public beaches was common, reflecting Syria's conservative social norms. The new requirements were part of a broader decree issued on June 9, which included public safety guidelines for summer beach and pool activities.

The decree stipulates that both women and men adhere to appropriate swimwear that respects public decency. Women are advised to wear a cover when moving between beach areas, while men must wear shirts outside swimming zones. Exceptions are made for higher-class hotels and private venues. The interim constitution reinforces sharia's role in shaping these new societal norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)