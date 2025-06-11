Left Menu

Fraud Scandal Unveiled: Former Haryana MLA and HSVP Official Arrested

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested ex-MLA Ram Niwas and a former HSVP official under the anti-money laundering law. They are linked to a fraud case where Rs 70 crore was misappropriated from HSVP's bank account. The investigation revealed clandestine financial mismanagement by defrauding the government body.

Ram Niwas
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate took decisive action this Wednesday, arresting former Haryana MLA Ram Niwas alongside an ex-HSVP official for their alleged involvement in a significant money laundering case.

Niwas, who served from 2019 to 2024 as an MLA for the Jannayak Janta Party, was detained in Chandigarh on June 9. The case revolves around a suspicious misappropriation of Rs 70 crore from a Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran bank account, as per the ED's findings.

The investigation, originating from a Haryana Police FIR, suggested extensive clandestine financial misconduct by Niwas and Bansal, affecting the state's urban development body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

