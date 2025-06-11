Fraud Scandal Unveiled: Former Haryana MLA and HSVP Official Arrested
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested ex-MLA Ram Niwas and a former HSVP official under the anti-money laundering law. They are linked to a fraud case where Rs 70 crore was misappropriated from HSVP's bank account. The investigation revealed clandestine financial mismanagement by defrauding the government body.
The Enforcement Directorate took decisive action this Wednesday, arresting former Haryana MLA Ram Niwas alongside an ex-HSVP official for their alleged involvement in a significant money laundering case.
Niwas, who served from 2019 to 2024 as an MLA for the Jannayak Janta Party, was detained in Chandigarh on June 9. The case revolves around a suspicious misappropriation of Rs 70 crore from a Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran bank account, as per the ED's findings.
The investigation, originating from a Haryana Police FIR, suggested extensive clandestine financial misconduct by Niwas and Bansal, affecting the state's urban development body.
