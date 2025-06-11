Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Relief on Batla House Demolitions

The Delhi High Court refused relief in a PIL by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan regarding demolitions in Batla House. The court emphasized protecting individual litigants. The petitioner sought to withdraw the PIL, advising residents to file separate proceedings. Legal discourse centered around unauthorized demolitions under a Supreme Court order.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation filed by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan that sought intervention in scheduled demolitions in the Batla House area.

The court underscored the importance of not issuing a blanket order in such cases, hinting at the potential complications for individual litigants.

Amanatullah Khan's counsel withdrew the petition, guiding local residents to seek legal recourse independently, as some had already achieved judicial relief over similar disputes.

The legal debate involved matters about land demarcation compliance with a Supreme Court directive ordering the demolition of unauthorized structures on specific land segments.

Representatives from the Delhi Development Authority and the Supreme Court stood firm on adherence to judicial instructions, despite residents contesting the notices as unjustified and broad.

