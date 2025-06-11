Left Menu

Chaos in Rabindranagar: Violent Clash Erupts Near Kolkata

Violence broke out in Rabindranagar near Kolkata when a mob clashed with police, leading to damage of vehicles and injuries among officers. Tear gas was used to control the situation after a local issue escalated into chaos, resulting in property damage and several injuries.

Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in the Rabindranagar area, near Kolkata, as a mob clashed violently with police officials, resulting in a scene likened to a war zone. The confrontation, according to police sources, was triggered by a disagreement between two local groups over a contentious issue.

During this chaotic episode, the mob vented its anger by setting a motorbike on fire in front of the local police station in the South 24 Parganas district. Police vehicles were targeted, with one patrol car's windshield being completely shattered. Several officers sustained injuries, including a woman constable who was severely hurt.

In an attempt to restore order, law enforcement deployed tear gas, and additional police forces were dispatched to the area. The violence, which lasted for approximately an hour, saw police struggling to disperse the aggressive crowd and secure the vicinity by clearing the road amid growing tension.

