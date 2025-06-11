Knife-Wielding Duo Arrested in Delhi's Krishna Nagar

Two men have been apprehended in the Krishna Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara for allegedly brandishing knives and engaging in a dispute with law enforcement personnel, officials reported on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded early Tuesday morning, around 8.20 am, when the local police were alerted about two individuals seen with knives in the vicinity. Initially, Sub-Inspector Mahesh responded, but the scene appeared deserted and the caller couldn't be reached.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, authorities identified the suspects interacting with a police officer, one of whom was identified as Arshad Ali, known as Banta. Arshad, who was later apprehended, claimed the knives were for his protection following a previous quarrel with locals. Both Arshad and his associate, Anmol, face further investigation as the police deepen their probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)