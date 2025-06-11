Outcry Over Blogger's Death in Kenyan Police Custody
Kenyan President William Ruto alleged that blogger Albert Ojwang died due to police actions, contrasting official narratives. Ojwang was purportedly arrested for defaming a police chief and died in custody, prompting protests and an investigation. Authorities vow justice amidst escalating scrutiny of police conduct.
Kenyan President William Ruto has alleged that blogger Albert Ojwang, who was arrested last week, died in police custody, challenging official accounts.
Ojwang, accused of defaming a deputy police chief, was reported to have died from self-inflicted wounds, but an autopsy suggests assault. The incident has intensified scrutiny on Kenya's security forces, with Ruto urging patience while investigations proceed.
Amidst public condemnation and protests, authorities have launched an investigation, identifying five involved officers as they face mounting pressure for accountability in the wake of persistent allegations of police misconduct.
