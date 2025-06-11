Left Menu

Serbia's Vucic Navigates Tense Relations at Odesa Summit

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic attended a summit in Odesa, marking his first visit to Ukraine. Vucic, supportive of EU aspirations but tied to Russia for gas, discussed aiding Ukraine's renewal amid complex international relations. Despite ties with Moscow, Serbia faces scrutiny over alleged arms supplies to Ukraine.

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic visited Ukraine for the first time in his 12-year tenure to attend a regional summit in Odesa. His participation in discussions with leaders from 12 Southeastern European countries underscores Serbia's complex geopolitical position.

During the summit, Vucic, who has met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy several times, indicated Serbia's potential role in rebuilding Ukraine's war-ravaged regions. While Serbia is keen to join the European Union, its deep ties with Russia, its primary gas supplier, influence its political stance.

Despite Serbia's refusal to impose sanctions on Russia post-invasion, it has condemned Moscow's actions at the United Nations. Allegations of Serbia supplying arms to Ukraine have drawn criticism from Russia, complicating its international relations. These developments highlight the delicate balance Serbia must maintain between its strategic partnerships and regional ambitions.

