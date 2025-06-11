Tensions Rise as U.S. Embassy in Iraq Braces for Evacuation
The U.S. embassy in Iraq is preparing for an ordered evacuation amid growing regional security risks. Iran has threatened to strike if nuclear talks collapse, heightening tensions. While the State Department considers commercial evacuation, military assistance is on standby. Meanwhile, operations at Al Udeid Air Base remain unchanged.
The U.S. embassy in Iraq is on high alert, preparing for a possible evacuation due to escalating security concerns in the region. This development comes as Iran's Defense Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, warned of potential military action against U.S. bases if ongoing nuclear negotiations break down.
The State Department plans a strategic departure from the Baghdad embassy, primarily using commercial means, although the U.S. military is ready to assist if needed. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism over Iran's willingness to halt uranium enrichment under a new nuclear agreement with Washington.
In stark contrast, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East, continues its operations without disruption. No evacuation orders have been issued for U.S. embassy staff or families in Qatar, as diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Iran persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
