Lawmakers Attend Paris Airshow Amid Security Concerns

Over two dozen U.S. lawmakers, including senators and representatives, plan to attend the Paris Airshow. This visit comes amidst worries over impending U.S. aerospace tariffs and national security issues. The delegation is led by Senators Jerry Moran and Jeanne Shaheen, alongside several governors and heads of key committees.

Over two dozen U.S. lawmakers are scheduled to attend the Paris Airshow next week, citing concerns over potential American aerospace tariffs and pressing national security matters. The delegation will be gathering insights and engaging in discussions at the event, as confirmed by lawmakers speaking to Reuters.

The bipartisan delegation includes 11 U.S. senators led by Senators Jerry Moran and Jeanne Shaheen. This group also features Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker and a dozen U.S. governors, joined by more than a dozen House representatives under the leadership of Representative Sam Graves, head of the House Transportation Committee.

Their participation underscores the importance of addressing emerging threats in the aviation sector and fostering international collaboration during a period of heightened economic and security challenges.

