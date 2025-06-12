Left Menu

Zelenskiy Warns of Russian Chaos in Southeast Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that Russia aims to create chaos in southeastern Europe, urging collective pressure to prevent further threats. As tensions with Russia grow, Moldova faces a critical election which could impact its EU aspirations, while Ukraine pushes for EU membership amidst regional instability.

Updated: 12-06-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 03:13 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a stark warning regarding Russia's expansionist ambitions, particularly its intent to destabilize southeastern Europe, including Moldova and Romania.

Speaking at a southeast European leaders' conference in Odesa, he urged collective efforts to thwart Russian aggression. The region's security, he emphasized, is indivisible, necessitating a united stand against Moscow's threats.

The situation in Moldova, approaching a pivotal election, draws attention to Russia's influence, which could thwart EU membership aspirations. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its own EU membership talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

