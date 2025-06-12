Zelenskiy Warns of Russian Chaos in Southeast Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a stark warning regarding Russia's expansionist ambitions, particularly its intent to destabilize southeastern Europe, including Moldova and Romania.

Speaking at a southeast European leaders' conference in Odesa, he urged collective efforts to thwart Russian aggression. The region's security, he emphasized, is indivisible, necessitating a united stand against Moscow's threats.

The situation in Moldova, approaching a pivotal election, draws attention to Russia's influence, which could thwart EU membership aspirations. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its own EU membership talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)