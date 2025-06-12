Left Menu

AUKUS Pact Under Review: Australia's Defence Spending and Future Submarine Fleet

Australia's Defence Minister, Richard Marles, announced cooperation with the US during a review of the AUKUS pact. The agreement, Australia's largest defence project, involves acquiring nuclear submarines. Discussions at the G7 include tariff considerations and increased defence spending. The pact promises growth for US and Australian defence industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 04:16 IST
AUKUS Pact Under Review: Australia's Defence Spending and Future Submarine Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's Defence Minister, Richard Marles, has expressed strong cooperation with the United States as the Trump administration undertakes a formal review of the AUKUS defence pact. This major agreement, involving Australia, the US, and Britain, focuses on progress and delivery, underscoring the intricacies of global security alliances.

This pact represents Australia's largest defence undertaking, with a projected A$368 billion expenditure over three decades aimed at acquiring and building nuclear-powered submarines. Upcoming discussions at the G7 meeting in Canada will address tariffs and the US request for Australia to increase defence spending to 3.5% of its GDP.

The strategic growth of US and Australian defence industries, as facilitated by AUKUS, is anticipated to generate numerous manufacturing jobs. The Pentagon's review is not only expected to act as an audit of American capabilities but also highlights the challenges faced by both nations in meeting production targets.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025