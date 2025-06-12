AUKUS Pact Under Review: Australia's Defence Spending and Future Submarine Fleet

Australia's Defence Minister, Richard Marles, has expressed strong cooperation with the United States as the Trump administration undertakes a formal review of the AUKUS defence pact. This major agreement, involving Australia, the US, and Britain, focuses on progress and delivery, underscoring the intricacies of global security alliances.

This pact represents Australia's largest defence undertaking, with a projected A$368 billion expenditure over three decades aimed at acquiring and building nuclear-powered submarines. Upcoming discussions at the G7 meeting in Canada will address tariffs and the US request for Australia to increase defence spending to 3.5% of its GDP.

The strategic growth of US and Australian defence industries, as facilitated by AUKUS, is anticipated to generate numerous manufacturing jobs. The Pentagon's review is not only expected to act as an audit of American capabilities but also highlights the challenges faced by both nations in meeting production targets.