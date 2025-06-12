Left Menu

Global Refugee Crisis Escalates Amid Diminished Funding

Displacement due to wars reached over 122 million in 2025, exacerbated by conflicts in Sudan, Myanmar, and Ukraine. UNHCR reports funding has dropped to 2015 levels, threatening refugee aid efforts. Political inaction continues to prolong conflicts, leaving vulnerable populations in precarious situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:33 IST
Global Refugee Crisis Escalates Amid Diminished Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The number of people displaced by war and persecution worldwide has surged past 122 million this year, largely due to prolonged conflicts in nations like Sudan and Ukraine, according to a report by the U.N. refugee agency released Thursday. Funding for refugee aid, meanwhile, has dwindled to 2015 levels.

The report from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, led by Filippo Grandi, highlighted an increase of over 2 million displaced individuals globally by April 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite the return of many Syrians following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, conflicts in Sudan, Myanmar, and Ukraine have exacerbated the global displacement crisis.

Grandi described current international relations as intensely volatile, with modern warfare creating fragile conditions marked by severe human suffering. While the number of displaced individuals rises, financial support for refugees has significantly decreased, leaving them in vulnerable positions and exacerbating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025