Global Refugee Crisis Escalates Amid Diminished Funding

The number of people displaced by war and persecution worldwide has surged past 122 million this year, largely due to prolonged conflicts in nations like Sudan and Ukraine, according to a report by the U.N. refugee agency released Thursday. Funding for refugee aid, meanwhile, has dwindled to 2015 levels.

The report from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, led by Filippo Grandi, highlighted an increase of over 2 million displaced individuals globally by April 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite the return of many Syrians following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, conflicts in Sudan, Myanmar, and Ukraine have exacerbated the global displacement crisis.

Grandi described current international relations as intensely volatile, with modern warfare creating fragile conditions marked by severe human suffering. While the number of displaced individuals rises, financial support for refugees has significantly decreased, leaving them in vulnerable positions and exacerbating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)