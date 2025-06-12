Left Menu

Global Displacement Surges: A Closer Look at the Numbers

The UN refugee agency reports that global displacement due to violence and persecution has risen to over 122 million people. Notably, nearly 2 million Syrians have returned home amidst ongoing conflict. The report also highlights Sudan as the largest current displacement crisis, surpassing Syria.

The United Nations refugee agency has announced a stark rise in the number of individuals forcibly displaced by violence and persecution, now tallying over 122 million worldwide. This marks an increase of approximately 2 million from the previous year and signifies a near-doubling over the last decade.

Despite these alarming figures, UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi highlighted recent positive trends, including the homecoming of nearly 2 million Syrians as their nation progresses towards recovery after more than a decade of civil war. The insights were contained in the agency's Global Trends Report, which detailed the increase in global displacement due to conflict and persecution.

Meanwhile, the report arrives amid financial constraints faced by humanitarian groups due to budgetary restrictions from traditional Western contributors. Notably, it emphasizes how two-thirds of those fleeing seek refuge in neighboring nations, contradicting prevailing views in wealthier regions. Currently, Sudan has overtaken Syria as the world's largest displacement crisis, exacerbated by ongoing civil strife.

