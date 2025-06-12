Left Menu

Justice Varma Faces Impeachment Scandal

Justice Yashwant Varma, embroiled in a scandal involving discovered cash at his residence, faces potential impeachment. The Supreme Court's committee found him culpable, and Congress seeks a report before the parliamentary session. Extensive discussions are underway led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to proceed with the motion.

Updated: 12-06-2025 13:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a brewing judicial storm, Justice Yashwant Varma finds himself at the heart of an impeachment scandal. Congress, seeking clarity, has urged the government to release a report by the Supreme Court-appointed committee that indicted Varma in a graft case.

The controversy erupted when burnt sacks containing cash were allegedly found at Varma's Delhi residence during his tenure as a Delhi High Court judge. Although Varma, now transferred to the Allahabad High Court, denied knowledge of the cash, the committee's findings have intensified the pressure for his impeachment.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is spearheading efforts to gather political consensus ahead of the Monsoon session starting July 21. The process, however, faces complexities due to prior in-house investigations led by former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who has already advised the resignation of Varma. Meanwhile, Varma remains without judicial assignments in Allahabad.

