Terror Plot Foiled: Polish Authorities Deter Attack in Olsztyn

Polish security services detained a 19-year-old in Olsztyn, suspected of planning a terrorist attack. The third arrest in this investigation, the suspect and two others are alleged to have gathered firearms and explosives materials. They were influenced by notorious mass killers, analyzing their methods and mistakes.

  • Poland

Polish security services have detained a 19-year-old man in Olsztyn, suspected of planning a terrorist act. This arrest marks the third in an ongoing investigation, as announced by a government official on Thursday.

The Internal Security Agency revealed that the suspect, along with two previously arrested accomplices, assembled extensive materials on firearms usage, combat tactics, and explosives. Prosecutors allege that the group underwent training at shooting ranges and participated in paramilitary-style exercises.

Investigations suggest that the suspects were influenced by infamous mass killers such as Anders Breivik, Brenton Tarrant, and Timothy McVeigh. The young men reportedly studied these attacks, focusing on the methods and errors of the perpetrators, which contributed to forming extremely radical viewpoints.

