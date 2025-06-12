Iran Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Nuclear Non-Compliance

For the first time in two decades, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog has formally declared Iran as not complying with its nuclear obligations. This pivotal move could escalate tensions and potentially lead to efforts to reinstate United Nations sanctions against Tehran later in the year.

The resolution, passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's board in Vienna, calls for Iran to provide answers concerning unexplained uranium traces found at undeclared nuclear sites. The vote highlights significant international pressure on Iran, suspected of past undisclosed nuclear weapons activities.

Western countries, including France, the UK, Germany, and the United States, spearheaded this resolution, reflecting ongoing concerns over Iran's nuclear intentions and calling for increased transparency in its nuclear program.