House Republicans' Controversial Move to Slash Billions in Spending

House Republicans are proposing $9.4 billion in spending cuts, targeting foreign aid and public broadcasting, in a push for fiscal discipline. Democrats argue it harms U.S. global standing. The move requires a simple Senate majority. More cuts may follow if Congress agrees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:28 IST
House Republicans are aiming to cut USD 9.4 billion in spending, previously approved by Congress, as part of the Trump administration's fiscal conservatism efforts.

The proposed cuts target foreign aid programs and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service.

Democrats criticize the move as harmful to the U.S.'s international reputation, but Republicans defend it as necessary fiscal discipline aligned with Trump's 'America first' ideals.

