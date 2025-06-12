Left Menu

Ventilator Procurement Controversy: Allegations Against PM CARES Fund

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale claims that ventilators bought through the PM CARES Fund during the pandemic were overpriced and faulty. Gokhale describes the procurement process as a 'scam', highlighting a significant price disparity and raising concerns about transparency and quality, backed by earlier remarks from the Bombay High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:03 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has leveled serious allegations against the ventilator procurement process under the PM CARES Fund. He claims that the ventilators, procured during the COVID-19 pandemic, were overpriced and not up to standard.

In a post on social media platform X, Gokhale termed the procurement a 'scam', questioning the lack of transparency and the rationale behind the inflated pricing. He argued that the ventilators cost Rs 4.2 lakh each, while their actual value was Rs 1.5 lakh, suggesting a substantial discrepancy.

Gokhale also cited a Bombay High Court observation from 2021 that raised concerns over the ventilator quality. The government has yet to respond to these allegations.

