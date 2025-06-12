Ventilator Procurement Controversy: Allegations Against PM CARES Fund

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has leveled serious allegations against the ventilator procurement process under the PM CARES Fund. He claims that the ventilators, procured during the COVID-19 pandemic, were overpriced and not up to standard.

In a post on social media platform X, Gokhale termed the procurement a 'scam', questioning the lack of transparency and the rationale behind the inflated pricing. He argued that the ventilators cost Rs 4.2 lakh each, while their actual value was Rs 1.5 lakh, suggesting a substantial discrepancy.

Gokhale also cited a Bombay High Court observation from 2021 that raised concerns over the ventilator quality. The government has yet to respond to these allegations.

