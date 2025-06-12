Manipur Bans Laser Lights Near Imphal Airport for Safety
The Manipur government has banned laser lights within 10 km of Imphal Airport to prevent pilot distractions and ensure flight safety. Laser pointers and shows are included in the ban. Non-compliance could lead to fines and legal action under various Indian laws.
The Manipur government has issued a ban on the use of laser lights within a 10 km radius of Imphal Airport, according to an official statement released on Thursday. This move aims to prevent distractions to pilots and ensure flight safety, a concern that was addressed in a recent Airfield Environment Management Committee meeting.
The prohibition encompasses both laser pointers and laser shows, restricting their use to eliminate risks to pilot visibility and secure the safety of airport operations. The Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West district reiterated the directive to prohibit the use of laser lights within the specified zone around Imphal International Airport.
Authorities have warned that individuals or organizations found violating this ban will face fines and legal actions in accordance with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Aircraft Rules of 1937, and the Airport Authority of India Act of 1994. The regulations seek to maintain operational safety standards and mitigate potential hazards posed by laser distractions.
