European Nations Ready to Intensify Sanctions on Russia

During a pivotal meeting in Rome, foreign ministers from key European nations expressed their readiness to intensify pressure on Russia. The proposed measures include further sanctions targeting the energy and banking sectors, aimed at weakening Moscow's stance in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The assembly was joined by representatives from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain, the European Union, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and a Ukrainian envoy. Together, they formulated a unified approach to dealing with Russian aggression.

In a resolute statement, the ministers declared their commitment to keeping Russian sovereign assets immobilized within their jurisdictions until Russia ceases its belligerence and provides reparations for the damages inflicted upon Ukraine.

