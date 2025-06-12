Andhra Pradesh Reschedules Good Governance Event Amid Air India Tragedy

Following the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the rescheduling of the 'Suparipalana-Swarnandhra Pradesh' state function, originally planned for June 12, to June 13. This event commemorates a year of governance.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident, leading to the delay as a mark of respect to the victims. The government emphasized the importance of national unity during times of crisis.

The Air India flight, destined for London, crashed minutes after takeoff, causing widespread fear and grief. This prompted a nationwide response, reflecting on the safety of air travel and the lives affected by such tragedies.