E-Rickshaw Theft Ring Busted in North Delhi
An e-rickshaw driver and his associate were arrested for stealing Rs 5 lakh from a passenger in Delhi. They targeted unsuspecting passengers and fled with their belongings. Police recovered the stolen amount. A third accomplice is still at large.
An e-rickshaw driver and his associate have been arrested for the alleged theft of Rs 5 lakh from a passenger in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area, authorities reported on Thursday. This duo, identified as Shankar (32) and Mahender Parmar (34), would offer rides to unsuspecting passengers before absconding with their valuables.
The incident came to public attention on June 9, when victim Dinesh Kumar (34) collected cash from the Kucha Ghasi Ram area. Boarding an e-rickshaw at SPM T Point, Kumar noticed a suspicious seating arrangement but took the ride nonetheless. The theft was discovered when the driver forced him to disembark at Pilli Kothi, prompting Kumar to find his bag opened and the cash missing.
Authorities have registered an FIR under relevant sections, successfully apprehending Shankar and Mahender following their investigation. Recovered from the suspects, the stolen cash shed light on a growing crime trend involving migration to Delhi for work, financial dissatisfaction, and reportedly, substance abuse problems. The search for a third accomplice, identified as Geeta, is ongoing.
