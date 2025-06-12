Left Menu

E-Rickshaw Theft Ring Busted in North Delhi

An e-rickshaw driver and his associate were arrested for stealing Rs 5 lakh from a passenger in Delhi. They targeted unsuspecting passengers and fled with their belongings. Police recovered the stolen amount. A third accomplice is still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:26 IST
E-Rickshaw Theft Ring Busted in North Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

An e-rickshaw driver and his associate have been arrested for the alleged theft of Rs 5 lakh from a passenger in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area, authorities reported on Thursday. This duo, identified as Shankar (32) and Mahender Parmar (34), would offer rides to unsuspecting passengers before absconding with their valuables.

The incident came to public attention on June 9, when victim Dinesh Kumar (34) collected cash from the Kucha Ghasi Ram area. Boarding an e-rickshaw at SPM T Point, Kumar noticed a suspicious seating arrangement but took the ride nonetheless. The theft was discovered when the driver forced him to disembark at Pilli Kothi, prompting Kumar to find his bag opened and the cash missing.

Authorities have registered an FIR under relevant sections, successfully apprehending Shankar and Mahender following their investigation. Recovered from the suspects, the stolen cash shed light on a growing crime trend involving migration to Delhi for work, financial dissatisfaction, and reportedly, substance abuse problems. The search for a third accomplice, identified as Geeta, is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025