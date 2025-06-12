California Battles Federal Troop Deployment Amid Protests

California is set to clash with the Trump administration in court over the controversial deployment of U.S. troops in Los Angeles. The troops were sent to aid in controlling protests against President Donald Trump's strict immigration enforcement.

The debate centers around the legality of military involvement on U.S. soil, with California Governor Gavin Newsom opposing the move. A federal judge in San Francisco will hear arguments, with the state seeking to limit troops' law enforcement activities.

The protests, largely peaceful, reflect public dissatisfaction with Trump's immigration policies, and the ensuing legal battle underscores tensions between state and federal authorities. The outcome could set significant precedents regarding military use during civil demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)