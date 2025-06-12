Left Menu

Justice Department Targets Protesters Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. Justice Department has directed federal prosecutors to prioritize the prosecution of protesters damaging property or assaulting law enforcement. This move comes amid widespread protests against President Trump's immigration policies. The department emphasizes the need to publicize such cases, while maintaining that peaceful protests are respected.

The U.S. Justice Department has instructed federal prosecutors to prioritize the criminal cases of protesters who destroy property or assault law enforcement, according to an internal email obtained by Reuters on Thursday. This initiative aims to ensure that the pursuit of justice in these cases receives public attention.

The directive to all 93 U.S. Attorneys' offices follows a surge of protests beginning in Los Angeles, opposing President Donald Trump's stringent immigration measures. In response, Trump has deployed substantial National Guard and Marine troops to the city, citing the need to support immigration enforcement efforts.

Opponents, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, criticize the federal military presence, drawing comparisons to authoritarian tactics. Officials underscore the importance of lawful demonstrations but maintain a strong stance against violence and property destruction. Recently, several individuals have faced charges for actions during protests, emphasizing the federal commitment to legal enforcement.

