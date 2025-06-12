Polish Bank's Classified Document Seizure Sparks Investigation

The National Bank of Poland recently experienced an unexpected visit from a prosecutor, accompanied by police, who seized sensitive documents related to the Monetary Policy Council. This action was taken as part of an investigation into alleged disclosures of classified information marked 'secret.'

According to a statement from the bank, the seized documents were officially requested by the prosecutor but had been previously refused by the bank, necessitating the intervention. The bank intends to inform the European Central Bank about this development, recognizing the legal protection surrounding the seized documents related to the council's operations.

Prosecutor Izabela Dolgan-Szymanska noted that no objections were raised by NBP representatives during the seizure. The District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw had sought the documentation on two prior occasions before the official seizure took place. An NBP spokesperson refrained from commenting further beyond the initial statement.

